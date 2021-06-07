Magic: The Gathering Provides An Update For Universes Beyond

Magic: The Gathering has been a source of many great tales and settings. From Dominaria's epic saga to the more recent stories about the settings of Eldraine, Ikoria, and Strixhaven, Magic has not failed to impress with their original content. However, many fans continue to need their fix of other intellectual properties (which is a fine thing to want), and Wizards of the Coast has promised that 2022 would be a year to accommodate this crowd with a new initiative: Universes Beyond. However, it seems that Wizards may have underestimated the demand for this, and is trying hard to rectify any supply issues for specific cards. Today, they have announced a number of ways that players will be able to obtain these cards in the coming months and years.

According to the announcement by Wizards of the Coast via DailyMTG, Magic: The Gathering's primary news hub, Secret Lair releases will be printed to accommodate those who wish to purchase these new and mechanically unique cards. However, there will be other ways to obtain the cards:

For players who don't mind waiting or prefer cards and characters set in Magic's Multiverse, we have you covered as well. For the next Universes Beyond Secret Lair, we plan to: Create and print versions of the mechanically unique Secret Lair Universes Beyond cards that are set in Magic's Multiverse approximately six months (the exact time may vary) after their release in Secret Lair.

The in-Magic versions will be available on The List, findable in Set Boosters for as long as players are still interested in opening them. To start, they'll appear on The List more frequently than other cards to make them easier to find. In the future, we may reprint these cards in other products—we'll have that flexibility.

These cards will be considered equivalent game pieces—meaning you could only play four copies (or one copy) of either the Magic version or Universes Beyond version in your deck.

In addition, Secret Lair purchase windows will be expanding to facilitate availability. The next Universes Beyond Secret Lair will be presented as part of a superdrop, for the sake of increasing the timeframe in which players can purchase them. Finally, these changes will not be retroactive, meaning the cards from the Secret Lair x The Walking Dead will not be receiving any treatments mentioned above. These cards may well spike as a result, so hold them close to your chest, if you bought them!

You can read up on the update in full by clicking here. Are you looking forward to Universes Beyond? Do you think it will positively or negatively affect Magic: The Gathering? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!