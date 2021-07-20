Magnetic Press Play Launched, Unveils First Tabletop Game Project

Magnetic Press, an award-winning publisher of graphic novels, has launched a new imprint with a focus on tabletop gaming! Called Magnetic Press Play, the new company imprint will be unveiling a large number of licensed tabletop games based on anime and other original and classic intellectual properties. Their first project will be based on the graphic novel series Carbon Grey.

In addition to the Carbon Grey tabletop game, Magnetic Press Play is working on other games including one based on the IP of Call of Cthulhu by Chaosium, and many others based on anime IPs. According to the press release put out by Magnetic Press, we will be getting more information about these upcoming games and more in the coming weeks. Furthermore:

Magnetic's first project under the new imprint is also the first to capitalize on their licensing partnership with the well-known game publishing house, West End Games, best known for their D6 System role-playing ruleset. This ruleset served as the core for several top-selling (and beloved to this day) licensed tabletop RPGs, including the original Star Wars and Ghostbusters RPGs, and will serve as the foundation of Carbon Grey's gameplay mechanics. […] Other titles coming from Magnetic Press Play include a series of expansions for Chaosium's popular RPG Call of Cthulhu that will make use of Magnetic Press's background in the graphic novel marketplace, as well as games based on various anime and manga licenses.

Are you excited about Magnetic Press Play's beginnings? Do you think the graphic novel company can handle creating tabletop games for their market? Let us know what you think about Magnetic Press, Carbon Grey, Call of Cthulhu, and any other details from this article in the comments below!