Male Frillish Is Live Today As The Pokémon GO Research Breakthrough

Alas. It was a good time, Pokémon GO players. I tried so hard, and I got so far… but in the end? I'm starting to feel like it might have not even mattered. You know what, maybe I had to fall, to lose it all.

I'm talking about Gible. Shiny Gible in Pokémon GO.

Gible was the Research Breakthrough for a month. If played right, and I did, it could be encountered for five weeks of the Breakthrough. I diligently planned my breakthroughs to hit the right days of the month to maximize the amount of times I could claim and, after five weeks and, truly, after hundreds of Gible raids over the past year… I, and many others, are Shiny Gible-less and Gible has now left the box. All isn't lost, though, as April 2021's Research Breakthrough in Pokémon GO is actually not too bad. It's male Frillish, which is normally a GO Battle League-exclusive encounter.

Starting today, April 1st at 1 PM Pacific, Research Breakthroughs claimed in Pokémon GO during the month of April will reward an encounter with male Frillish in Pokémon GO. Frillish can spawn on the map, but it's the female Frillish, who is pink. The blue male Frillish can be obtained outside of the Research Breakthrough through winning in the GO Battle League. Not all trainers are as into PVP as others, though, so this is going to be a Pokémon that some are catching here for the first time.

It has been a long time since we last saw a Legendary Pokémon in the box that was once known as the Legendary Breakthrough. December 2019, to be exact. While many breakthroughs have been questionable at best in the time since then, two months back-to-back of Gible and male Frillish make this the best stretch of Research Breakthroughs we've had in some time. Dare we hope for a future Deino breakthrough?