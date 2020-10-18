Marvel's Avengers Won't Be Released Onto Next-Gen Consoles Until 2021

Bad news for those of you who were holding out to play Marvel's Avengers on PS5 or Xbox Series X, you won't see the game until 2021. The word came down in a new blog post from Square Enix where they go over some of the more recent updates and additions to the game. But, they decided to bury that news clear at the bottom so people wouldn't see it immediately. You can read what they wrote below in the snippet from we took from the blog. There's no official word as to when they plan to release the game on either console. If we had to take a wild guess, we'd say Spring 2021 would be the early safe bet. But that's provided the current version doesn't take too long to transfer to next-gen consoles.

We've also made the decision to shift our PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launch to next year to ensure that we give our team the time to deliver a next-gen experience showcasing all that this game is meant to be. More details to come. Until then, however, you'll be able to continue playing the current-gen (PS4/Xbox One) Marvel's Avengers game on next-gen platforms to take advantage of their powerful hardware, be it via inserting a physical disk or redownloading the game. Two of the most obvious benefits of this are improved frame rates and faster loading times. In addition, players who make the jump to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S will still be able to play co-op with their friends on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One respectively as well as carry their existing save-game forward to the next-generation of consoles! All the above will be available to players at no additional cost, including the next-generation upgrades for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.