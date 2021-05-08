Mayhem In Single Valley Will Be Released On May 20th

TinyBuild Games revealed this week that they'll be releasing Mayhem In Single Valley for PC on May 20th, 2021. Developed by Fluxscopic, the game has you playing as a teenager named Jack who wakes up to discover that he has accidently caused the apocalypse. Now your city is filled with monsters, transformed animals, ghosts who apparently exist now, and a whole new set of issues as the rest of the town is quietly denying they had any part in said Apocalypse. You can read more about it below along with the trailer showing off all the chaos you'll have to deal with.

Sometimes you have a bad day, and sometimes you wake up and accidentally start the apocalypse. Meet Jack, a mischievous kid with a twisted family, his trusty slingshot, and endless bad luck. In this action-adventure, it's up to you to stop the monstrous swarms at the end of the world, and make it back to the dinner table in time.

It ain't simple being the sole hero of a quiet town. As Single Valley begins to crumble, you'll uncover the town's hidden secrets along the way. What's scarier – hidden family history, the strange truth of your neighbors, or an adventure game breaking down its fourth wall right on its Steam page? The creatures you'll encounter in Single Valley all have their own likes/dislikes to learn – if you take a moment to watch them scurry around and destroy things… You don't always have to kill, you can play their behaviour against them and get inventive! The reality of Single Valley is breaking apart! To save us all, you'll need to raft over poisonous rivers, take class at the Elementary School of Ghosts, clone yourself, and even navigate the perilous trials of earning your father's approval.