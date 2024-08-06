Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Aerodactyl, pokemon, Shared Skies

Mega Aerodactyl Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Shared Skies

You can earn Mega Energy for your own Aerodactyl while also Shiny hunting by completing Mega Aerodactyl Raids, now live in Pokémon GO.

Article Summary Learn how to defeat Mega Aerodactyl in Pokémon GO and earn Mega Energy for your Aerodactyl.

Discover the best counters for Mega Aerodactyl, including top Shadow, Mega, and other efficient options.

Find out how many trainers are needed and tips for maximizing your chances to catch Aerodactyl.

Aim for the Shiny Mega Aerodactyl with a Shiny rate of approximately 1 in 60.

The June, July, and August seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Shared Skies, are now wrapping up as we head into the final month. With Pokémon GO Fest complete, we're now getting a relatively low-key month of Raids event events. Tier Five Raids will feature Moltres, Incarnate Thundurus, and Xerneas, with Shadow Raids featuring Suicune on the weekends… except for Shadow Raid Weekend, where Shadow Lugia takes over. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Kanghakhan, and Mega Salamence. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Aerodactyl to earn Mega Energy for your own Aerodactyl. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Aerodactyl Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Aerodactyl counters as such:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Dusk Mane Decrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Shadow Empoleon: Metal Claw, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Aerodactyl with efficiency.

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Double Iron Bash

Empoleon: Metal Claw, Hydro Cannon

Dawn Wings Decrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Greninja: Water Shuriken, Hydro Cannon

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Aerodactyl can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Aerodactyl is not an evolved Pokémon, so I wouldn't use Silver Pinap Berries on it as there are species that will yield more Candy when doing so than a single-stage species.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

