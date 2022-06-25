Dragon Ball Super CG To Release History of Goku & Vegeta In July

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, we can reveal the release date as well as product information for both History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta which marks the arrival of a brand new type of product in the hobby.

Both History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta will release on July 8th, 2022 for $29.99. These products each contain fifteen cards total with twelve of those cards being holographic and three having gold foil stamped onto them. Bandai confirms that these cards will all be Alternate Art versions of reprints based on the history of Son Goku or Vegeta.

Some locations will see a delay with these products. Bandai writes:

To our European Customers, Due to a shipping and customs clearance delay, -History of Son Goku- Theme Selection [TS01] and -History of Vegeta- Theme Selection [TS02] English and French versions are rescheduled for release on July 15. Other regions are scheduled for July 8. Our official website will be updated next week to reflect these changes.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game this week as we begin to show more cards from History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products for the very first time.