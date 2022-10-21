Mega Banette Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Halloween 2022
The first part of the Halloween Event 2022 has begun in Pokémon GO. While Part Two will have more interesting raids as we get to see new and returning costumed Pokémon, this first part also has quite a spooky raid rotation. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat the newly release Mega Banette, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Banette's Shiny rate.
Top Mega Banette Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Banette counters as such:
- Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play
- Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch
- Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch
- Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force
- Shadow Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play
- Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Banette with efficiency.
- Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch
- Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
- Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball
- Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force
- Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play
- Krookodile: Snarl, Crunch
- Bisharp: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Banette can be defeated by a pair trainers in Mega Raids. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, since Banette is an evolved form, I would suggest trying Pinap Berries for your first few catches in order to attempt to earn more Candies.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!