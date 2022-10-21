Mega Banette Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Halloween 2022

The first part of the Halloween Event 2022 has begun in Pokémon GO. While Part Two will have more interesting raids as we get to see new and returning costumed Pokémon, this first part also has quite a spooky raid rotation. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat the newly release Mega Banette, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Banette's Shiny rate.

Top Mega Banette Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Banette counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Shadow Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Banette with efficiency.

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Krookodile: Snarl, Crunch

Bisharp: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Banette can be defeated by a pair trainers in Mega Raids. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, since Banette is an evolved form, I would suggest trying Pinap Berries for your first few catches in order to attempt to earn more Candies.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!