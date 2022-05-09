Mega Blastoise Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: 2022

It's a great time for Mega Evolution in Pokémon GO now that Niantic has made changes to this mechanic. Not only are Mega Raids (with the exception of the new Tier Six) easier to complete, Mega Evolution is also easier and more user-friendly. Let's see how it is now to battle one of the previously most difficult Mega Raids is now post-changes with Mega Blastoise. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Mega Blastoise and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Mega Blastoise Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Blastoise counters as such:

Mega Manectric (Thunder Fang, Wild Charge)

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Zarude (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Blastoise with efficiency.

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Raikou (Volt Switch, Wild Charge)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Tapu Bulu (Bullet Seed, Grass Knot)

Luxray (Spark, Wild Charge)

Roserade (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot)

Tapu Koko (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Thunderbolt)

Celebi (Magical Leaf, Leaf Storm)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Now, Mega Blastoise will take two trainers minimum to take it down. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, note that Blastoise is an evolved species so using Pinap Berries would multiply that extra Candy. I'd suggest trying Pinaps on your first few throws.

Shiny Odds

Blastoise has the standard Mega-capable rate of approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!