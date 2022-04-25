Mega Evolution In Pokémon GO Just Got A Whole Lot Easier

Mega Evolution has been one of the most interesting but uneven features in Pokémon GO since its release. Up to this point, Pokémon can be Mega Evolved once you have earned enough Mega Energy specific to that species. The primary way to earn Mega Energy for a species is to raid for it. Mega Raids, though, have seemed to be less popular and more difficult to gather raid groups to take on. Now, Niantic is switching things up for both Mega Evolution and the way that Mega Raids function. Let's get into the details

Niantic is making Mega Evolution easier in Pokémon GO starting now for Trainers in Australia and New Zealand with the update set to come to Trainers worldwide soon. Here's what we currently know.

Mega Levels come to Pokémon GO

Niantic writes:

Trainers will be able to enjoy a new way to help their Pokémon grow with Mega Levels. Every time a Pokémon Mega Evolves, it works towards increasing its Mega Level. Trainers will get more bonuses every time a Pokémon's Mega Level goes up.

These bonuses will vary by Pokémon species, and though we don't yet have information as to what species will get what, we do have some examples of the bonuses:

Increased Candy when you catch Pokémon that are the same type as your currently-Mega Evolved Pokémon.

While battling in a Raid or Gym, using a Mega-Evolved Pokémon, the attacks of other Trainers' Pokémon will deal more damage. This seems similar to an already active bonus that was previously tied to typing. Now, though, a Pokémon's attacks will deal even more damage than the initial increase if the attack is the same type as the Mega Evolved Pokémon.

Increased chance of earning Candy XL when a Trainer catches species that are the same type as their Mega-Evolved species.

Increased XP when a Trainer catches a species that is the same type as their Mega-Evolved Pokémon.

A Pokémon's rest period decreases as its Mega Level increases.

A one-time cost for Mega Evolution

Niantic writes:

[After] you Mega Evolve a Pokémon for the first time, you'll be able to Mega Evolve that same Pokémon again without using Mega Energy! After Mega Evolving, your Pokémon will be fatigued and need time before it can Mega Evolve again. Once this rest period is over, that Pokémon can Mega Evolve again without using Mega Energy. You can use Mega Energy to decrease a Pokémon's rest period. The Mega Energy required to Mega Evolve a Pokémon will decrease as the Pokémon's rest period becomes shorter.

This is a hugely positive change in my opinion and will likely dramatically increase the number of Trainers utilizing Megas.

Niantic offers more on this update in April's Dev Diary which details how Mega Raids will now be easier. The highlights are:

Most Mega Raids will be easier. Trainers can now take them on with fewer people.

Trainers will be able to Mega Evolve your Pokémon from raid and battle prep screens. Whoa! This kind of quality of life improvement reminds me of when Niantic added a "buy a Remote Raid Pass" option to the raid screen.

Pokémon you have Mega Evolved before will now have an additional visual effect added to their information page to commemorate this momentous achievement.

Overall? Very happy with these. Niantic has rolled out changes that have led to some division among the fanbase, but this is one that I can't imagine will be met with anything but excitement.