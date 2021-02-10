Mega Gyarados Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021

Mega Gyarados arrives in Pokémon GO today as part of the Lunar New Year event. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down this dual Water/Dark-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mega, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Gyarados' 100% IVs.

Top Mega Gyarados Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Gyarados counters as such:

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Torterra (Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Gyarados with efficiency.

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Sceptile (Fury Cutter, Frenzy Plant)

Roserade (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Gyarados can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Remember, Megas revert to their standard form when at the catch screen. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Gyarados.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Pokémon featured in Mega Raids is approximately one in sixty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Gyarados will have a CP of 1937 in normal weather conditions and 2422 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!