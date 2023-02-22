Mega Latias Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2023 Our Mega Latias Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will help you build a team of raid counters to take down this hyper-powerful Legendary.

The current Primal Rumblings event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new Dragon-type raid rotation to the game. The main draw is the return of Rayquaza in Tier Five Raids as well as the return of Legendary pair Latias and Latias in Mega Raids. This is all happening ahead of this weekend's Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn, which is set to be one of the biggest events in the history of the game. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Latias in Mega Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Latias Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Latias counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Primal Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades

Mega Houndour: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Hydreigon: Dragon Breath, Brutal Swing

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Latias with efficiency.

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Origin Forme Giratina: Dragon Tail, Shadow Force

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Zacian: Snarl, Play Rough

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Latias can be defeated with five trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have six, seven, or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Mega Latias will have a CP of 2006 in normal weather conditions and 2507 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!