Mega Man Battle & Fighters Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

SNK has another awesome NeoGeo Pocket title coming to the Nintendo Switch as fans are getting Mega Man Battle & Fighters today. If you're not familiar with this title, don't worry, it's not exactly one of the more highly publicized titles from the Capcom franchise out there. It was a Japanese-only release in 2000, and technically it is two agmes in one as yuou're getting the original and its sequel together. This version of the game is just the Japanese version, with the trading functions disabled, but you do get a digital copy of the manual from the game as a little bonus.

Like previous titles SNK has been releasing in the series, this is a full color port of the original with the ability to change the screen to different versions of the old-school portable console to suit your desires. The controls may be a little wonkyt since they're converting the NeoGeo Pocket version over to the Switch, but it won't be hard to pick up. You can download the game right now for $8 at the link above.

Mega Man Battle & Fighters features two titles arranged for the Neogeo Pocket Color: Mega Man: The Power Battle and Mega Man 2: The Power Fighters. The game is now available via the NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection. Fans can play as different characters like Proto Man, Bass, and Duo, each with their own distinct playstyles. Get your buster ready and jump into the world of Mega Man. Get straight to the action as you take on boss characters from the Mega Man games 1 to 7. Defeat a total of 40 bosses and put a stop to DR. WILY's plans for world domination. Character data can be obtained randomly by defeating enemies. Set out and collect all 36 types to fill up your own personal database.