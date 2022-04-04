Mega Manectric Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: April 2022

Mega Charizard Y is out, Mega Manectric is back in. This Electric-type returns to Mega Raids in Pokémon GO to give players a chance at building Mega Energy for their own Mega Manectric and potentially even catch a Shiny. With this Raid Guide, you can also perfect your catching strategy and understand Manectric's Shiny rate.

Top Mega Manectric Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Manectric counters as such:

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Incarnate Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Shadow Mamoswine (Mud-Slap, Bulldoze)

Shadow Flygon (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Drill Run)

Rhydon (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Manectric with efficiency.

Krookodile (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Golurk (Mud-Slap, Earth Power)

Golem (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Donphan (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Regigigas (Ground-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

Flygon (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Mamoswine (Mud-Slap, Bulldoze)

Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Earthquake)

Swampert (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Manectric can be taken down with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, Manectric is an evolved form, so I would suggest trying Pinap Berries for your first few throws in an attempt to increase the Candy you earn.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!