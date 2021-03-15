Mega Manectric Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021

As part of the Charge Up event in Pokémon GO, a brand new Mega Raid will launch tomorrow featuring Mega Manectric. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take this pure Electric-type Mega down. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this brand new Mega and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Mega Manectric Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Manectric counters as such:

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Shadow Mamoswine (Mud-Slap, Bulldoze)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Drill Run)

Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Shadow Flygon (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Rhydon (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Krookodile (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Manectric with efficiency.

Golurk (Mud-Slap, Earth Power)

Golem (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Donphan (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Mamoswine (Mud-Slap, Bulldoze)

Regigigas (Ground-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Flygon (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Swampert (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Earthquake)

Seismitoad (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Three trainers can take down Mega Manectric. However, if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Manectric, which will revert to its non-Mega form at the catch screen. Even though this is not a Legendary Pokémon, don't underestimate its catch difficulty!

Shiny Odds

Mega Raid Shiny odds are approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!