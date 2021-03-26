Merge Games Is Brining Haunted Space To PC & Next-Gen Consoles

Merge Games and Italian Games Factory revealed their latest game today in Haunted Space, as it's headed to PC and next-gen platforms. This one looks super interesting as it is primarily a first-person dogfighting title where you're in space shooting a lot of evil-looking stuff coming your way. Because, of course, we're not alone in this universe! There's some terrifying things out there that don't care for us messing with it. In this game, we've started harvesting a new energy called Sonic Matter, but we're not the only ones using it, and we've caught the eye of people who are none too thrilled with the prospect. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but we got plenty to look at from the trailer and screenshots below. Along with a couple of quotes from the teams behind it.
"We are thrilled to announce Haunted Space today", said Luke Keighran, MD, Merge Games. "Using the power of Unreal Engine, the talented team at Italian Games Factory have created something truly stunning which we think sci-fi and space sim fans everywhere will enjoy. They have created a galaxy steeped in mystery and danger that we believe will deliver a unique and exciting experience for gamers."
"We are proud and excited to reveal Haunted Space to the world today", said Ivan Venturi, Director, Game Designer & Producer, Italian Games Factory. "We've given shape to a world we've imagined for a long time; a mysterious environment, where the thrill of the unknown is mixed with a post-apocalyptic sci-fi vibe, ghostly apparitions, weird gigantic creatures and many other things never seen before in a space game. We'll have lots more to share in the coming months, and we hope you'll join our raider brotherhood!"