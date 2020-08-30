Merge Games Reveals Details About Smalland At Future Games Show

Merge Games took time during the Future Games Show this weekend to reveal more details about their upcoming title Smalland. The game has you as a human being shrunk down to the size of a pebble living in the wilderness and learning to survive as you are. You will encounter all kinds of creatures in the woods both big and small, only now they're much more gigantic. You'll craft yourself a home, explore uncharted areas, learn more about the ecosystem around you, and ultimately just try to survive. We'll just say it since its the elephant in the room, the game does look a LOT like Grounded. But it looks like they took the same concept in a very different direction where instead of trying to grow big again, you're simply adapting to this life and living it. We got more info and a trailer for you below.

Diving into combat, crafting, building, and customisation, Merge reveals brand new gameplay and details of the epic landscapes you will be able to explore. Featuring dynamic, ever-changing environments where creatures react to each other as well as the world around them, Smalland sees players emerge into a giant overgrown world where they're shrunk down to the size of a pebble. Changing weather, rotating seasons, and a full day/night cycle all add unique challenges and are another massive feature of Smalland, as players explore across an expansive open world environment. In the video, Kev also dives into customisation detailing some of the ways players can adjust their character and skills to be uniquely them, and align themselves with new creatures to gain abilities — which can protect them, or move them up the food chain! Build, craft, research, upgrade, fortify and fight to survive in a living breathing multiplayer open world game.

Team-up with other players in PVE including cooperative Events that threaten the balance of Smalland, as well as take part in PVP focused gameplay.

Customise and style your armour, weapons, and tools, prepare and manage your loadouts and abilities.

Dynamic day, night and Seasons which affect resources, creatures, and your rate of survival.

Ally yourself with the creatures of Smalland, gain special resources for crafting as well as access to allies and mounts.

Take charge of indigenous insects and mammals and ride them across the land or take to the skies by riding birds.

Build shelters and structures to help hide and protect you which allow you to craft your resources.