Metal Unit Platformer Releases For Nintendo Switch On June 17th

Independent video game developer JellySnow Studio and publisher NEOWIZ have announced that their action-platformer game Metal Unit will be released for the Nintendo Switch on June 17th of this year. A 2-D sidescrolling platformer with stunning sci-fi pixel-art aesthetics, this game tells a story of humanity's desperate efforts to defeat a monstrous and mechanized force of evil.

Metal Unit tells a bleak story of a war-torn planet and its human survivors as they make a courageous stand to take their world back from monsters and machines bent on eradication of their species. According to the press release by publisher NEOWIZ:

The Earth is under siege from all directions, with ancient beings emerging from underground and alien machines descending from space. The fate of the planet hangs in the balance, but you can help tilt the odds by playing as Joanna, a new soldier capable of wearing the powerful M-Unit suit. Follow Joanna on her epic journey to save humanity and get revenge on her traitorous sister that has taken up arms with the alien race.

This game has a variety of features that delve into roguelites and even atmospheric games. According to NEOWIZ these features include the following:

Action-Packed Battle System

Huge & Diverse Environments

Roguelite Elements

[Difficulty settings] For All Players

You can watch the trailer for Metal Unit by clicking on the YouTube video below. In the meantime, what do you think of this game? In a world without new Metroid titles or similar, does this game have the capacity to flourish on the Nintendo Switch platform? Let us know what you think of this in the comments below!