Mewtwo Returns To Raids In Pokémon GO Ahead Of GO Fest 2021

This weekend is going to be very exciting for most Pokémon GO players… and maybe a bit overwhelming for some. Don't worry, though. Bleeding Cool is here to keep you up to date on what's going on in this game, even when it seems that… well, everything is. This weekend is GO Fest 2021 which will, on Sunday's raid-focused second day, feature every Legendary Pokémon (at least on one of their Formes) in raids. Before that happens, though, the main Tier Five feature is switching. Mewtwo replaces Deoxys in raids starting today. Let's get into the details.

Here's what the official Pokémon GO blog had to say about the remaining July Tier Five raid features:

The Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo will be appearing in five-star raids from Friday, July 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny Mewtwo!

Note that Mewtwo's stay ends on July 23rd. This is the day that the Ultra Unlock event begins, which means that the Tier Five Legendary feature will surely be related to Pokémon GO's chosen theme for the event: Time.

Hi, Dialga?

All right, then a bit about GO Fest 2021.

Different Pokémon will also be appearing in five-star raids on the second day of Pokémon GO Fest 2021, so keep a lookout! Only Mewtwo will appear as a GO Battle League encounter for Trainers rank 20 and up on the second day of Pokémon GO Fest 2021.

Great, so players who are going to somehow find time to complete GO Battle League bouts during GO Fest weekend can focus on Mewtwo. This is anecdotal for sure, but I've noticed a huge increase in the frequency of Legendary encounters in GBL. It seems back to the mid-2020 odds from my end.

Stay tuned for more updates on which Pokémon will be appearing in five-star raids after July 23.

Ultra Unlock time!