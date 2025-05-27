Posted in: Games, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Build A Rocket Boy, MindsEye

MindsEye Releases New Introduction Video Ahead Of Launch

Get a better look at the game MindsEye as the latest video gives a proper introcution to the game ahead of its release this June

Article Summary MindsEye gets an in-depth introduction video revealing story, gameplay, and mechanics ahead of launch.

Play as Jacob Diaz, a former soldier with a neural implant, uncovering dark secrets in Redrock city.

Innovative UGC tools let players create custom missions and scenarios with MindsEye’s in-game assets.

Constant new content from both developers and the community ensures MindsEye stays fresh and evolving.

Developer Build A Rocket Boy and publisher IO Interactive have a new video out for their upcoming game, MindsEye, this time providing a proper introduction to the game. Up until now, they have been revealing bits and piece of the game, but they've been a little cagey on the finer details and showing off too much as to spoil players. This video, which you can watch above, showcases everything you need to know about the story, the gameplay, the mechanics of the title, and more before you play it. Enjoy the video as the game will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on June 10, 2025.

MindsEye

Play as Jacob Diaz, a former soldier fitted with The MindsEye, a mysterious neural implant that haunts him with fragmented memories of a covert mission that changed his life forever. Fight to uncover the truth in a world where AI, high-tech experimentation, and unchecked military power shape every encounter. Jacob isn't the only one searching for answers; forces working from the shadows may be more powerful and dangerous than he ever imagined. Get ready for intense combat – on foot, behind the wheel, and in the air – where every decision can mean the difference between survival and defeat. MindsEye is a story-driven, action-adventure thriller, set in a fictional near-future city of Redrock. Featuring best-in-class cinematics, high-intensity driving, and explosive combat from game director Leslie Benzies. What starts as a personal quest unveils something so large it threatens the spark in everything alive, as the danger of the sentient robots rises, propelled by human greed.

MindsEye introduces an innovative integration with Build A Rocket Boy's UGC platform, empowering players with deceptively easy-to-use Game Creation Tools. These tools allow players to craft their own content using MindsEye assets, creating everything from custom missions to entirely new scenarios within the game's richly detailed world. Whether you're designing a high-speed chase through Redrock's bustling cityscapes or a stealth mission in its industrial outskirts, the Game Creation UGC Tools are designed to be intuitive and accessible, ensuring that players of all skill levels can bring their ideas to life.

But the excitement doesn't end there. Build A Rocket Boy is committed to delivering a constant stream of fresh content through these Game Creation Tools, ensuring that MindsEye remains a living, evolving experience. The development team will regularly release new missions, challenges, and assets. This steady flow of developer-driven content, combined with the community's own creations, means that MindsEye will continue to surprise and delight players long after launch. MindsEye has a future filled with diverse episodes and interactive experiences that will keep the Build A Rocket Boy universe rapidly expanding for decades to come.

