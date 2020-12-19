Minecraft Dungeons Officially Kicks Off Its Chills & Thrills Event

Mojang launched a new event into Minecraft Dungeons this week as players can take part in the free adventures of Chills & Thrills. The company didn't really go into a ton of detail about it after it officially launched yesterday, with the event running until almost the end of the month of December. As you might suspect from every other company doing winter events, things are going to be getting a lot colder and filled with snow throughout the game, with a number of the dungeons, weapons, armor, and challenges having a winter theme. It does look like the devs made a genuine effort to make sure it didn't feel like they were just throwing a new snow-covered skin onto everything and actually making this feel like a celebration in the middle of trying to survive with your friends. You can read a little more about the event below, but be quick to play as it only lasts a couple weeks.

The chilliest and thrilliest event in Minecraft Dungeons history kicks off today (December 18 for you too snow-struck to check the calendar) and will run through December 30, 2020. The event will have six new winter-themed trials with two new trial modifiers, including a changing number of chests, changing the cooldown on artifacts, and invisible mobs. Invisible mobs? For the sake of my nerves, I'm not going to dwell on that terrifying little tidbit. And the cherry on top of this stone-cold sundae? There are three unique collectable items as rewards! Slay the snowy fashion game with the Arctic Fox Armor, slice your way through the ice with the Frost Slayer, or cut through chilling winds with the Shivering Bow – each item brings a wintery approach to combat.