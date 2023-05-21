Minimalist Railroad Sim Station To Station Revealed Station To Station will give you all the fun of running a railroad management sim with all the comfort of a laid-back cozy title.

Indie game publisher Prismatika and developer Galaxy Grove revealed their latest game, Station To Station, giving you a railroad sim without a ton of work. The game has been designed to be a minimalist simulator in which you will be working to make railway connections between towns and other key points along the way. But unlike other simulators of the same theme, this one won't be going as in-depth, as this has been designed to be more of a cozy title that you play for the fun of it. This carries over into the artistic style of the game as they have given it more of a voxel-art design. As you build out your railways, the world will come to life in a new way with structures, towns, businesses, and other things happening everywhere, taking you back to the classic era of railroad travel. You can read more about the game down below and check out the official announcement trailer, as it is being set up to be released on PC via Steam later in 2023.

"In Station to Station, your world starts small with a handful of rural structures. Place stations and create connections to foster growth and expansion. The more connections you build, the more your area will grow, bringing with it a vibrant, lush environment full of life and color! Hop on board and steam through colorful biomes. Breathe life into the dry desert sands, and transform the untamed mountain terrain. Build and watch your tranquil world come to life with an ever-widening tapestry of flora and fauna! For those eager to put their management and planning skills to the test, each level offers optional challenges, stack bonuses, and unique mechanics tied to every biome! Whether you seek relaxation or mental stimulation, 'Station to Station' has something for everyone!"

