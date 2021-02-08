Minute Of Islands Receives A March Release Date

Mixtvision and Studio Fizbin revealed that they will be releasing their upcoming indie adventure Minute Of Islands in March. The word came down last week after the company released a demo of the game for the Steam Game festival currently happening until February 9th, at which point they revealed it will be released on March 18th, 2021. The game, which is part indie adventure and part narrative puzzle platformer will have you helping a young mechanic named Mo on her quest to repair a world that sits on the brink of collapse. Will you be able to turn things around using your wits and the Omni Switch in your grasp? You can try the demo out at the link above and find out more about the game before it officially drops in about five weeks.

Minute of Islands places players on a strange and beautiful archipelago. Polluted by dangerous spores, the only thing that keeps the islands safe are mysterious antennas that were built by Giants when they lived alongside people. Now, these ancient machines are failing, and the only person who can repair them is the young engineer Mo and her versatile Omni Switch tool. Driven to protect her family and friends, Mo sets out on a quest to repair the machines and save the islands. But not everything is as it seems, and the damage runs deeper than she could possibly have imagined. It's a sombre tale designed to make players examine their priorities through Mo, as she delves into her subconscious and finds that her drive and ambition are not the assets she believes them to be. Minute of Islands has a bold art style that sees each frame individually handcrafted by Studio Fizbin's team of artists and illustrators. Every island is lovingly filled with detail, creating a world that begs to be explored as players uncover its many visual narratives. This illustrative style combines with a nuanced story filled with reflection and an atmospheric soundtrack to create a world that feels truly lived in. Players can prepare to lose themselves in the islands' mystery as they shine a light on the harsh realities of the surface and delve into the dark secrets that reside below.