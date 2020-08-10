MLB Commissioner Tony Petitti Headed To Activision Blizzard

In a move that caught a lot of people off-guard this morning, MLB's Tony Petitti will be headed to Activision Blizzard in a new role. Petitti has been in the role of Deputy Commissioner this season, having previously been the league's COO and President of the MLB Network. His new role at the company will be President of Sports and Entertainment, with him overseeing esports, consumer products, and film and television. The job is almost a perfect fit considering the work he's done prior in MLB. While the company has a strong esports presence with Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Hearthstone, and others, there are many areas the organization could improve on. And Petitti could be the one to make a lot of that happen. However, we have yet to see how much power and reach his new role gives him, so only time will tell what he can effectively do. Here's a few quotes from the announcement.

"Tony is one of the most highly regarded executives in sports and entertainment," said Bobby Kotick, Chief Executive Officer of Activision Blizzard. "His success in media and as Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer of Major League Baseball is the perfect blend of skills to help us realize our aspirations for esports and our related businesses. He is admired by owners, media executives, players and fans." "Bobby Kotick has been translating his vision into opportunity at Activision Blizzard for 30 years. I couldn't be more excited to use my own 30 years of sports and entertainment experience to help Activision Blizzard realize its ambitions," said Petitti. "It's clear to me the company has an incredible opportunity to connect players and fans in new and innovative ways, and I'm excited to be joining the company at such an important moment in its history. The last 12 years in baseball have been extraordinary for me and I am especially grateful for the leadership and mentorship that Commissioner Manfred provided to me and the League."