Monster Master Blends FPS With RTS For Asymmetrical Indie Horror

Normally, video games dare not cross streams when it comes to the player views of the Real-Time Strategy and First Person Shooter game types. The vast, vast majority of games will only stick to the top-down view of RTS or the faceless yet in-your-face line of sight from the typical FPS. However, Flatfish Games, an independent video game developer based in Newport Beach, California, seeks to change all of that. Their newest upcoming creation, Monster Master, is now the subject of a live Kickstarter campaign and, if funded, will quite absolutely change the way we see video games.

Monster Master is an asymmetrical horror game where up to three players take on one other. The three take the role of survivors from a scenario not unlike the older monster movies inspired by the likes of Stephen King, John Carpenter, or Steven Spielberg. These players salvage makeshift weapons and seek to survive the fourth player, who controls the monsters hunting them. Where this gets interesting is in the fact that the first three players play this game as a first-person shooter game, while the fourth player plays from an aerial view as a real-time strategy game. Neat!

Consider the following screenshot:

The screenshot is of the Kingsfield border, seen from the view of one of the players playing the survivors of the horrific events of the game. Compare this, however, with a second screenshot:

The second screenshot is the same exact scenario, down to the characters involved, taken from the aerial perspective of the real-time strategy player who is antagonizing the FPS players. How cool is that?

Some features of Monster Master, as described according to the press release by Flatfish Games, include the following:

Online multiplayer 3 vs 1 asymmetric PVP (FPS – vs -RTS)

Pick your RTS army from different monsters, mutations, summons, traps & hazards

FPS Heroes with Signature Weapons along with Two Abilities to use

Stephen King, Carpenter & Spielberg inspired horror universes.

If you wish to back this game's Kickstarter campaign, you can do so by clicking here. Meanwhile, what do you think about Monster Master? Does the concept of the blending of perspectives in this way seem cool to you? Let us know in the comments below!