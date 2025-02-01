Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Monster Mop Up, Terahard, Yogscast Games

Monster Mop Up Confirms Steam Next Fest Demo This Month

After having released a playtest a short time ago, Monster Mop Up will have a free dome available for Steam Next Fest later this month

Article Summary Discover Monster Mop Up at Steam Next Fest; demo available February 24 to March 3.

Rescue and care for lost Ragamuffins in a whimsical world of cleaning and exploration.

Upgrade your tools and decorate your cozy home with unique furniture and items.

Complete the Monsteropedia by collecting and learning about each Ragamuffin buddy.

Indie game Terahard and publisher Yogscast Games have confirmed a new demo will be released for Monster Mop Up as part of Steam Next Fest. In case you haven't seen the game yet, the game has you rescuing monsters from the real world, searching for them after they scare humans and need a way out. The demo will be released as part of Steam Next Fest from February 24 to March 3, giving you a small preview of what's to come. For now, enjoy the latest trailer.

Monster Mop Up

As our newly appointed Custodian, it's your time to shine (literally) and polish every corner while saving your fluffy Ragamuffin friends from the unfamiliar human world. The Ministry appreciates your dedication, and your efforts will be rewarded accordingly. You will have opportunities to purchase upgrades, expand your living space, and add charming decorations to your home!

Ri(n)se & Shine: Explore, clean, and dispose of – leave no trace behind! Restore each of them to their former glory: from tiny homes to banquet halls and medieval hotels!

Explore, clean, and dispose of – leave no trace behind! Restore each of them to their former glory: from tiny homes to banquet halls and medieval hotels! Search and Rescue: These scared, fluffy goofballs are lost in the human world and need your help to return home. Hidden in the most unexpected places, your mission is to find and rescue every last one of them! Provided you can catch them, of course.

These scared, fluffy goofballs are lost in the human world and need your help to return home. Hidden in the most unexpected places, your mission is to find and rescue every last one of them! Provided you can catch them, of course. Upgrade Your Gear: Even the best tools can do with upgrades! Your home is fitted with a shop stocked with upgrades, or discover hidden pickups throughout your adventures to become the Custodian of the Month (or Year, if you're good enough)

Even the best tools can do with upgrades! Your home is fitted with a shop stocked with upgrades, or discover hidden pickups throughout your adventures to become the Custodian of the Month (or Year, if you're good enough) Decorate and Expand Your Home: Alongside being a Custodian, you get to be an Architect and Designer! Your home is a sanctuary for you and your little Ragamuffin buddies. Expand your living space and choose from over 150+ furniture and decorative item choices! Create a cozy haven that reflects your style (or lack thereof, as long as you're happy with it).

Alongside being a Custodian, you get to be an Architect and Designer! Your home is a sanctuary for you and your little Ragamuffin buddies. Expand your living space and choose from over 150+ furniture and decorative item choices! Create a cozy haven that reflects your style (or lack thereof, as long as you're happy with it). Poop Scoop: Encounter a variety of unique messes left behind by your fluffy friends, each with its own unique abilities! Handle the Ragamuffins wisely – if mishandled, you'll have even more poop on your hands. Burn or flush it all away and keep the place tidy!

Encounter a variety of unique messes left behind by your fluffy friends, each with its own unique abilities! Handle the Ragamuffins wisely – if mishandled, you'll have even more poop on your hands. Burn or flush it all away and keep the place tidy! Complete the Monsteropedia: Collect all the Ragamuffins and learn about each one in your very own Monsteropedia! Learn their names, ages, and interests, and enjoy the delightful company of your new fluffy flatmates.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!