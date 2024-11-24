Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Monster Mop Up, Yogscast Games

Monster Mop Up Releases New Free Playtest on Steam

Rescue monsters and then clean up after them in Monster Mop Up, which has a free playtest available for you to try out on Steam

Article Summary Try out Monster Mop Up's free playtest, now available on Steam, where you rescue and clean up after playful monsters.

Play as a Custodian, rescuing fuzzy Ragamuffins and keeping their magical messes away from human eyes.

Upgrade your gear, decorate your home, and become Artist & Designer with endless customization options.

Complete the Monsteropedia by collecting each unique Ragamuffin, learning about their quirks and histories.

Indie game Terahard and publisher Yogscast Games dropped a new free playtest for one of their latest games, Monster Mop Up, on Steam. This is a fun little title, as you're basically searching and rescuing monsters who scare people in the real world. You find them, collect them, and then clean up after them so actual people don't find them and do terrible things to them. The playtest is live on Steam; all you have to do is request access to the game's page. Along with the news came a new trailer for you to enjoy here.

Monster Mop Up

As our newly appointed Custodian, it's your time to shine (literally) and polish every corner while saving your fluffy Ragamuffin friends from the unfamiliar human world. The Ministry appreciates your dedication, and your efforts will be rewarded accordingly. You will have opportunities to purchase upgrades, expand your living space, and add charming decorations to your home!

Ri(n)se & Shine: Explore, clean, and dispose of – leave no trace behind! Restore each of them to their former glory: from tiny homes to banquet halls and medieval hotels!

Restore each of them to their former glory: from tiny homes to banquet halls and medieval hotels! Search and Rescue: These scared, fluffy goofballs are lost in the human world and need your help to return home. Hidden in the most unexpected places, your mission is to find and rescue every last one of them! Provided you can catch them, of course.

These scared, fluffy goofballs are lost in the human world and need your help to return home. Hidden in the most unexpected places, your mission is to find and rescue every last one of them! Provided you can catch them, of course. Upgrade Your Gear: Even the best tools can do with upgrades! Your home is fitted with a shop stocked with upgrades, or discover hidden pickups throughout your adventures to become the Custodian of the Month (or Year, if you're good enough)

Even the best tools can do with upgrades! Your home is fitted with a shop stocked with upgrades, or discover hidden pickups throughout your adventures to become the Custodian of the Month (or Year, if you're good enough) Decorate and Expand Your Home: Alongside being a Custodian, you get to be an Architect and Designer! Your home is a sanctuary for you and your little Ragamuffin buddies. Expand your living space and choose from over 150+ furniture and decorative item choices! Create a cozy haven that reflects your style (or lack thereof, as long as you're happy with it).

Alongside being a Custodian, you get to be an Architect and Designer! Your home is a sanctuary for you and your little Ragamuffin buddies. Expand your living space and choose from over 150+ furniture and decorative item choices! Create a cozy haven that reflects your style (or lack thereof, as long as you're happy with it). Poop Scoop: Encounter a variety of unique messes left behind by your fluffy friends, each with its own unique abilities! Handle the Ragamuffins wisely – if mishandled, you'll have even more poop on your hands. Burn or flush it all away and keep the place tidy!

Encounter a variety of unique messes left behind by your fluffy friends, each with its own unique abilities! Handle the Ragamuffins wisely – if mishandled, you'll have even more poop on your hands. Burn or flush it all away and keep the place tidy! Complete the Monsteropedia: Collect all the Ragamuffins and learn about each one in your very own Monsteropedia! Learn their names, ages, and interests, and enjoy the delightful company of your new fluffy flatmates.

