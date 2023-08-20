Posted in: Games, Krafton, Video Games | Tagged: Moonbreaker, Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Moonbreaker Receives New "Rising The Ranks" Update

Moonbreaker may still be in Early Access on Steam, but Krafton is still releasing updates for it as they slowly get to full release.

Krafton Inc. and Unknown Worlds Entertainment have released a new Early Access update for their upcoming game Moonbreaker. Technically being called "Rising The Ranks," this is the sixth major update for the game since they dropped it onto Steam almost a year ago. A number of new items and challenges have been added this time around, as it will challenge your crew in different ways. Along with this update, you can play the game for free on Steam right now until August 23rd. We got more info on it below with a new trailer, as you can find the patch notes on the game's website.

"Crafted within a universe by renowned author Brandon Sanderson, Moonbreaker digitiz es the charm of traditional miniatures, extending beyond its boundaries to deliver an engaging, turn-based strategy experience complemented by rich customization and continual updates. Rising the Ranks adds another layer of strategic depth, introduces new Yi-Aweti units, launches a much-requested Rank ed Mode, and reveals striking visual enhancements."

Strategize with New Yi-Aweti Units: The update brings a myriad of new Crew members, each endowed with unique abilities, further enriching your tactical possibilities. From Rebuilder Texo, who strengthens structures, to Cloaker Tozi, a cloak-bestower, the depth of gameplay is significantly expanded.

Embark on the Vibrant Yi-Aweti Farm: The universe of Moonbreaker continues to grow, adding the lush Yi-Aweti Farm to its map rotation. Traverse through the map's unique architecture and dynamic flora, all while strategizing your path to victory.

Rise to the Ranked Mode Challenge: The inclusion of a Ranked Mode marks a new milestone for Moonbreaker . Every match contributes to your ranking, inviting you to outsmart the best of Moonbreaker 's players and earn your prestige.

Experience Enhanced Visuals: The update introduces significant visual upgrades, such as Unit Outlines, Volumetric Fog, and improved Line of Sight, augmenting gameplay readability and enriching your in-game experience.

