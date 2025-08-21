Posted in: Atari, Digital Eclipse, Games, Retro Games, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection Adds More Games To The Lineup

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection revealed even more games added to the lineup, including some choices you may have forgotten existed

Article Summary Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection adds forgotten classics Mythologies: Sub-Zero and Special Forces

Experience a full lineup of iconic arcade and home versions from Mortal Kombat's early years

Collection features interactive documentary content, interviews, and rare behind-the-scenes material

Online play with rollback netcode, unlockable secrets, character lore, and story timelines included

Digital Eclipse and Atari have revealed that even more content will be in the Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, as they unveiled the full lineup of games with some new surprise additions. During Gamescom 2025, the team revealed that Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero and Mortal Kombat Special Forces would be added, two titles that have been out of print for over two decades. (Fingers crossed they've changed the controls and they'll actually be playable this time!)

What's more, we found out that most of the later titles in the collection will just be using the PlayStation version, so those of you hoping for N64 versions are out of luck (unless Nintendo does what they did with the titles from Tetris Forever and releases those via Nintendo Switch Online). However, yet again, they failed to provide a release date. If it isn't revealed at PAX West, we really have to question when we're going to find out, because we know physical copies will go out on December 12 after the digital release.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Step into the arena and choose your fighter! Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection includes all the essential games from Mortal Kombat's early years. Experience the legendary origins of the franchise with the iconic arcade classics that started it all—alongside a curated selection of most-loved home versions and rare, fan-favorite releases—a celebration of the franchise's groundbreaking legacy. Digital Eclipse's interactive documentary format explores how Mortal Kombat changed the way society perceived video games.

By using digitized humans as player sprites in an over-the-top, martial-arts fighter, the game thrilled players, shocked critics, and laid the foundation for a franchise that has thrived for more than 30 years. Hear firsthand from the original dev team of Ed Boon, John Tobias, John Vogel, and Dan Forden, along with other exclusive interviews, rare concept art, vintage marketing materials, and archival video footage. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection also lets players explore Mortal Kombat lore, with a timeline of the original series' storyline and comprehensive character histories that offer stories, secrets, and glimpses behind the scenes at their creation.

Multiple Iconic Editions: Experience the legendary origins of Mortal Kombat with the iconic arcade classics along with well loved home versions and rare, fan-favorite releases.

Experience the legendary origins of Mortal Kombat with the iconic arcade classics along with well loved home versions and rare, fan-favorite releases. Online Play: Engage in online battles enhanced by rollback netcode— engineered to preserve the precision of every attack, even with players across vast distances.

Engage in online battles enhanced by rollback netcode— engineered to preserve the precision of every attack, even with players across vast distances. No More Secrets: At the touch of a button, unlock all secret characters, change game settings, and access the buried developer menus to play the games your way.

At the touch of a button, unlock all secret characters, change game settings, and access the buried developer menus to play the games your way. Interactive Documentary: Deep behind-the-scenes content chronicles the history of the franchise, featuring exclusive new interviews with original MK developers Ed Boon, John Tobias, Dan Forden, John Vogel, and dozens more.

Deep behind-the-scenes content chronicles the history of the franchise, featuring exclusive new interviews with original MK developers Ed Boon, John Tobias, Dan Forden, John Vogel, and dozens more. The Full Story: Detailed character histories and timelines trace the epic narrative of Earthrealm, Outworld, and Edenia through the arcade era.

Detailed character histories and timelines trace the epic narrative of Earthrealm, Outworld, and Edenia through the arcade era. Full Kollection: Mortal Kombat – 1992 (Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, Game Gear) Mortal Kombat II – 1993 (Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, 32X) Mortal Kombat 3 – 1995 (Arcade, SNES, Genesis) Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 – 1995 (Arcade, WaveNet Arcade, SNES) Mortal Kombat Trilogy – 1996 (PlayStation) Mortal Kombat 4 – 1997 (Arcade) Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero – 1997 (PlayStation) Mortal Kombat Special Forces – 2000 (PlayStation) Mortal Kombat Advance – 2001 (Game Boy Advance) Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance – 2002 (Game Boy Advance) Mortal Kombat: Tournament Edition – 2003 (Game Boy Advance)



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!