Movie Games Will Publish War Hospital For PC & Next-Gen Consoles

Movie Games has released a new trailer for War Hospital, as they plan to release the game on both PC and next-gen consoles. Developed by brave Lamb Studios, the game will throw you into the thick of hell on Earth as you'll be a medic running what is essentially a MASH unit during World War I. The game will have you dealing with several dilemmas at once as you'll have to deal with a social survival strategy game that will have you dealing with challenging tactics set side-by0sde with moral choices. All of it set within the French Front in which the developers painstakingly went to great lengths to faithfully and realistically depict all of the conditions of a British field hospital in that location. You won't just be saving lives and making hard choices, either. You'll also have to help innovative WW1 medical technology as there are a number of discoveries of how to do quick-hand surgery during this era. You can check out the trailer below as we patiently wait for the devs to give us a release window.

The year is 1917. You are major Henry Wells, a retired British combat medic, drafted back and thrown into the nightmare of World War I. Understaffed and undersupplied, you are the last bastion of hope for countless soldiers at the French Front. Treat horrible war injuries as the commander of a field hospital. Build a facility to heal them while the artillery shells explode ear-splittingly close. Use real WW1 equipment and see how your tools and methods evolve. Your choices will make a lasting impact. Build a micro-community of life-savers and survivors. Kindle hope in your staff and soldiers. Bring a speck of normalcy by inspiring periods of ceasefire. Play a war-themed game that celebrates life, not death.