Music Racer: Ultimate Will Be Released In Early March

Publisher Sometimes You and developers AbstractArt and Light Road Games have set a release date for Music Racer: Ultimate in March. The original version of the game did pretty well for itself on both PC and mobile devices, but now they're ramping it up by giving you everything that ever came out for the game and then some in what is essentially the "ultimate" package for consoles. You can check out more about this version below along with a new trailer as it will be released for PlayStation and Xbox consoles on March 4th, 2022.

Music Racer is the dynamic rhythm game loved by millions of players around the world. Rush along the fantasy track in your car or fly along the space tunnel to the sounds of your favorite music. Choose your favorite music files from your hard drive such as MP3, Ogg, Flac, Wav, and play! Or choose AUDIUS track and race it! Gather beats, catch the rhythm. Get ready for a breathtaking race along the unique tracks of this game. Listen to your favorite music while driving. Each music track you select will influence the time of a round, length of a track, and movement speed. Listen to the beats of music and maneuver in order to pick up beats flying by. Try yourself on different tracks.

The new "Ultimate" version allows you to use your own music in the game via a WebDAV server (from a computer or smartphone), as well as play to music published on the Audius service. Rush along futuristic, neon tracks. Gather beats, catch the rhythm. The racetrack is created in real time based on the game's music tracks. The speed and mood of each run are determined by the compositions chosen. Obstacles and awards are generated from the music. Get into the rhythm and collect as many points as possible.