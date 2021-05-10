My Time At Portia Coming To Android And iOS Devices This Summer

Fans of simulation adventures RPGs can now take one of their favorite indie games on the go! Independent publisher Pixmain and developer Pathea Games have announced that their hit simulator-adventure game, My Time At Portia, is coming to Android and iOS devices this summer.

For fans of games such as Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, or the Animal Crossing series, My Time At Portia is a game that hearkens back to simulators such as those. There's also some Studio Ghibli-esque charm about it as well. Currently, it is available across the major consoles – that is, the PC, the Nintendo Switch, the PlayStation 4, and the Xbox One.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: My Time at Portia – Mobile Announcement Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sSPlWL0Rbk)

From the press release by Pixmain and Pathea Games:

My Time at Portia became a blockbuster title through its PC launch in 2019. Receiving praises from players and reviewers globally, the Town of Portia has since become the top destination for farming and crafting. Once stepping upon the land of Portia, one will be tasked with restoring a neglected workshop and fulfilling the destiny of becoming the number one builder in town! Besides setting up shop and fulfilling workshop commissions, one will also experience other aspects of farm life such as exploring beautiful landscapes and ruins, taking down monsters through combat, and charming one's way through new friendships that could turn into more! All the ingredients that made the success of the original release and what players came to love will be present in the mobile launch! Portia's post-apocalyptic farming and town life sceneries, 3D crafting and farming, relationship systems will all become available on mobile. The mobile version benefits from a few necessary and welcome upgrades, such as full touchscreen, UI redesign and new manual and auto-save functions to ensure a smooth portable gaming experience.

Are you excited for My Time At Portia to come to mobile devices this summer? Have you played the game on any of the consoles? Let us know what you think in the comments below!