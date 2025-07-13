Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: And Roger, kodansha, TearyHand Studio

Mystery Visual Novel And Roger Receives July Release Date

Can you figure out what's happened to your dad on a morning where he's gone missing? Find out in And Roger, coming out next week

Article Summary And Roger, a mystery visual novel from TearyHand Studio, launches in July via Kodansha.

Investigate your father’s disappearance through a surreal, point-and-click adventure.

Play as a young girl unraveling secrets after waking to find a strange man in her home.

Experience a story-rich journey with interactive choices and striking hand-drawn visuals.

Indie game developer TearyHand Studio and publisher Kodansha have given their upcoming mystery visual novel, And Roger, a release date for next week. The game mixes point-and-click mechanics where you see through the eyes of the game's main protagonist. Sometimes what you see makes sense, sometimes it doesn't. It will be up to you to explore all three chapters, taking in all of the images and info you can, attempting to make sense of what may or may not be happening, and find out why your dad wasn't at home when you woke up this morning. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on July 23, 2025.

And Roger

What begins as a morning like any other — a yawn, a stretch, and a quick splash of water to wake up — comes to a screeching halt when our young protagonist greets her dad on the couch. But wait. That's not her dad. Who's this strange man lounging on the couch like it's his? Should she run? He certainly does not act dangerous…but should she be afraid? Why is he telling her to "take her medicine"?

Seek answers to myriad questions as a young girl in the midst of life-altering circumstances, and discover the identity of the mysterious man in place of her father.Shed light on this mysterious man and progress the story through a series of interactive events echoing the girl's formerly monotonous, everyday happenings. Unravel a contemplative, captivating tale complemented by high-contrast, hand-drawn cartoon visuals.

"My goal was to keep players guessing until the very end," says Yona, solo developer of And Roger. "Many thanks to the immense support from Kodansha Creators' Lab and those who provided demo feedback. It's an honor to bring And Roger to multiple platforms, and I look forward to everyone experiencing the full story later this month."

