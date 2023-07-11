Posted in: Aspyr Media, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Beamdog Games, MythForce

MythForce Will Launch In Mid-September For PC & Consoles

Aspyr Media confirmed this morning that MythForce will be coming to both PC and consoles with a proper release in September.

Developer Beamdog and publisher Aspyr Media confirmed this morning that MythForce is getting released this September. The game has been teased for a little while now as they have made a video game that looks and feels like an old-school Saturday morning cartoon. The team dropped a brand new trailer today, giving a whole new look at the way the game plays, along with some new content to enjoy. You can check it out below as the game will arrive on all three major consoles, as well as PC platforms, on September 12th, 2023.

"MythForce is a roguelike adventure set in the ever-changing Cursed Lands, an immersive cartoon world filled with crypts and castles. Team up with up to four friends in online co-op and unleash your inner hero in intense first-person combat, wielding legendary weapons and powerful magic in an immersive fantasy dungeon crawl that will test your skills and leave you craving for more."

Star in Your Own Saturday Morning Cartoon: Step into a vibrant and colorful world crafted using the classic aesthetics and techniques of the '80s animation era.

Step into a vibrant and colorful world crafted using the classic aesthetics and techniques of the '80s animation era. High Fantasy Swords & Sorcery: Feel the thrill of each swing and the might of each spell as you smite hordes of enemies and emerge victorious in heart-pounding, first-person combat.

Feel the thrill of each swing and the might of each spell as you smite hordes of enemies and emerge victorious in heart-pounding, first-person combat. Deep Roguelike Adventure: Level up as you explore the dungeon, uncovering magical artifacts and upgrades to become even stronger with each playthrough.

Level up as you explore the dungeon, uncovering magical artifacts and upgrades to become even stronger with each playthrough. Play Together with Friends: Team up with friends or meet fellow adventurers online to conquer the Cursed Lands together in co-op mode for up to four players.

Team up with friends or meet fellow adventurers online to conquer the Cursed Lands together in co-op mode for up to four players. New Content for 1.0 Launch: The official 1.0 launch of MythForce on consoles and PC includes three story episodes (up from one in early access), unlockable difficulty modes for even greater challenges, and an overhaul of the meta-progression system with drop-in/drop-out functionality for online co-op.

