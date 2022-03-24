Nacon Reveals Pro Cycling Manager 2022 & Tour De France 2022

Nacon dropped information on two cycling games at once as we learned more about Pro Cycling Manager 2022 and Tour De France 2022. Both games are getting released this Summer as they will come out on June 9th worldwide and on June 28th in North America, respectfully. The primary reveal of both games was to show off what's changed in each one compared to their 2021 counterparts. You can read more about both games below and check out a trailer for TDF 2022 down at the bottom.

Tour de France 2022 The game celebrating the third-most-followed competition in the world returns this year with 14,000km of racing across four different countries. Players can enjoy four game modes and manage 26 teams. The world's top cyclists, such as Tadej Pogačar, Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert, Primož Roglič and David Gaudu, are available to race with players in the game's 92 cycling stages. New game mode: Tour de France 2022 introduces the all-new Race of the Moment mode, in which players can compare their results online with others in ranked weekly challenges.

The new official course of the 2022 Tour de France: like previous years, players can race around France, this year starting from Denmark. All 21 official new stages are in the game, including the time trial in Copenhagen to start, then Lille Métropole – Arenberg Porte du Hainaut and its cobbled sections, the iconic Hautacam climb in the 18th stage, and the final flat stage on the famous Avenue des Champs-Elysées in Paris.

More varied racing situations: the game's artificial intelligence now offers a wider range of behaviours, which are better tailored to races and events. Players will experience early breakaways more often and enjoy better collaboration in breakaways.

New classic inspired by a famous Italian race: the Primavera Classic.

New playable teams: Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team, Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and Uno-X Pro Cycling Team join the game for the first time.

Race incidents: players now have the option to enable or disable falls and illnesses as well as set the frequency when enabled. The consequences vary depending on the severity of the incident.

Race preparation: this new system randomly selects five cyclists to be well prepared and five others who could potentially underperform. This encourages players to keep a close eye on their competitors as well as their own team.

More immersive cobbled sections: when racing on these difficult sections, the user interface shudders, just like cyclists experience in real life. Players have never experienced the Arenberg trench like this before.

Pro Cycling Manager 2022 Combining management and real-time racing, Pro Cycling Manager puts players into the shoes of a sports director. Scouting, recruitment, sponsor management, training and race strategies are all tasks the director must do to reach the very top of the sport. This new edition has over 260 races and 680 stages, including the 21 official stages of the 2022 Tour de France. New talent scouting system: in Pro Cycling Manager 2022, players can now choose the territory and young riders they want to monitor, while their scouts develop and improve their effectiveness over time.

New generation of cyclists: the latest edition introduces a new mechanic based on the level and potential of young riders using a six-star rating system. Young cyclists now emerge from the age of 16 and contribute to a pool of athletes three times larger than before. These versatile riders develop in the same way as current stars of the cycling world.

Cyclist development system: for more realism, all riders recruited must now be integrated into the team for optimal development of their talent.

More dynamic opponents: the pelotons in Pro Cycling Manager 2022 have more varied behaviours, breaking with the familiar patterns of previous editions. Players can see their favourite riders take the lead from the start and watch multiple breakaways from the very first hour of the race.

Improved interface: as well as the redesigned interface, menu ergonomics and objective planning, a new cyclist page has been added. It includes new statistics, highlighted skills and results, and an interface to compare the attributes of two athletes.

as well as the redesigned interface, menu ergonomics and objective planning, a new cyclist page has been added. It includes new statistics, highlighted skills and results, and an interface to compare the attributes of two athletes. 70 teams available: players can become the sports directors of top teams such as Team Jumbo-Visma, B&B Hotels-KTM and Groupama-FDJ.