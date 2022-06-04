Nacon's Tour De France 2022 Receives New Competitive Trailer

Nacon and developer Cyanide Studio have released a brand new trailer for Tour de France 2022 as they show off how competitive things can get. The team is preparing to release the game on June 9th, 2022, and with it will come a number of additions to spruce things up and make it effectively different than previous entries into the series. This particular version comes with a number of new features including a new Race of the Moment mode which will allow players to see how they measure up against virtual cyclists from around the world. A first for the game as you can pit yourself against the best in the world (virtually speaking). To get a look at what that is going to be like, the trailer down at the bottom goes over how exactly you'll measure yourself and compete against others. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released next week on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

Each week, Tour de France 2022 players seeking competition are presented a new challenge. The challenges vary: riders can take control of a specific team or try to reach a certain goal, aiming to score the most points in a mountain stage or just top the rankings. Each player's weekly performance will be recorded in an online leaderboard, so there can be a new winner each week. Players are awarded bonus points according to their ranking; these points count toward the monthly and yearly ranking, and badges are awarded to indicate the best result. The difficulty is the same for every competitor in this mode, as it will not be possible to save in the middle of a stage or to bring in replacements. Players must therefore develop the best strategy in order to beat their competitors. The first races that will count for the annual ranking will begin on 1 July, the start date for the Grand Boucle.