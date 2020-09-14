NBA 2K21 Receives Its First Major Update This Week

2K Games has released its first major update for NBA 2K21 since the game was launched, fixing a number of items. We have some of the notes below, and you can read the full list of them here, but the short version is that they're fixing a lot having to do with the Pro Stick Shot as players were complaining about it. Along with a number of other small updates and bug fixes, even cosmetic items like giving Andrew Wiggins facial hair.

General Updates New Pro Stick Aiming/Shot Timing selector. On your first boot, you will now have the option to choose between using the new Pro Stick Aiming mechanic or the traditional Shot Timing mechanic. Your settings file will be updated with the appropriate selection. As always, you can visit your settings at any time to update your shooting preference.

Fixed several hangs that could happen when entering and exiting various game modes during the same session, or when idling out at certain areas.

Andrew Wiggins now appears with updated facial hair to more accurately represent his appearance. NBA 2K21 Gameplay Enabled the ability to use Pro Stick Shot Aiming with the Shot Meter setting turned off.

Ideal Shot Aiming point now determined by how slowly or quickly the Pro Stick is initially deflected when starting a shot. A slow flick will move the ideal aim point to the left, while a fast flick will move the ideal point to the right, giving players more consistency with Pro Stick shooting.

Changed Ante Up to use competitive slider settings (more skill-based).

When the Shot Feedback setting is set to "OFF," players and opponents will no longer see Excellent Release (green light) animations.

Fixed unwanted fadeaway shots that were playing after immediately shooting out of certain dribble moves.

Improved standing dunk reliability when using the Pro Stick.

Disabled the double team indicator in an effort to clean up the on-screen UI based on community feedback.

Added the ability to shoot driving floaters from further away from the basket.

Moving Park dribble moves were remapped to "holds" on the Pro Stick, allowing continued use of Hard Stops with L2/LT after unlocking the Park Handles badge.

Cleaned up some animation pops in the dribble move system.

Fixed ball physics bugs when Shot Timing was set to Real Player %.

Toned down the effectiveness of the Lead to Basket pass feature to prevent exploits.