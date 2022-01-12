NBA 2K22 Launches Season 4 Called "Hunt 4 Glory" On Friday

2K Games will launch the latest season of NBA 2K22 as Season 4 features Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker as you "Hunt 4 Glory". This season hypes up more of the competition aspect as you'll be seeing new challenges and more across MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W modes, along with an entirely new volume of music added to the game's soundtrack, courtesy of Warner Records. We have the major beats below, but you can get the finer details here.

NBA 2K22 Season 4: 'Hunt 4 Glory' focuses on a player's killer instinct, showcasing Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker's fearless demeanor and ability to harness the eye of the tiger and unleash it on the courts. Just because the holidays are over doesn't mean the gifts have to stop. Season 4 empowers players to discover their own glory and experience the following: MyCAREER introduces new Level 40 rewards including Jumpshot Animation, an artfully crafted Victor Solomon Kintsugi ball, Hunt 4 Glory Varsity Jacket, Artcamo Go-Kart, and a special Hunt 4 Glory Suit, along with the first opportunity to claim Legend status for players who have ​​reached Level 40 in four different Seasons. Additionally, check out the redesigned Affiliation courts, new quests, and more;

introduces new Level 40 rewards including Jumpshot Animation, an artfully crafted Victor Solomon Kintsugi ball, Hunt 4 Glory Varsity Jacket, Artcamo Go-Kart, and a special Hunt 4 Glory Suit, along with the first opportunity to claim Legend status for players who have ​​reached Level 40 in four different Seasons. Additionally, check out the redesigned Affiliation courts, new quests, and more; MyTEAM delivers the first double Signature Challenges with Candace Parker and Dwyane Wade, new MyTEAM Diamond Coach Candace Parker, Galaxy Opal Yao Ming Level 40 reward, the return Heat Check collection, and much more;

delivers the first double Signature Challenges with Candace Parker and Dwyane Wade, new MyTEAM Diamond Coach Candace Parker, Galaxy Opal Yao Ming Level 40 reward, the return Heat Check collection, and much more; The W offers four tiers of awards, with the Hall of Fame tier featuring coaches Becky Hammon and Dawn Staley that give players a chance to improve the fundamentals of their game;

offers four tiers of awards, with the Hall of Fame tier featuring coaches Becky Hammon and Dawn Staley that give players a chance to improve the fundamentals of their game; 'First Fridays' this season features a number of top tracks from Warner Records artists, including "WATCH ME" by Bktherula, "Black Illuminati (feat. Jadakiss)" by Freddie Gibbs, "Santa Monica Blvd" by IDK, "Jumpin (feat. Polo G)" by NLE Choppa, "Fast (Motion)" by Saweetie, "Draft Kings" by Fresco Trey, and more. Check out the latest music in-game on the soundtrack and at Club 2K.