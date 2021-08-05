NBA 2K22 Reveals The Official Game Soundtrack Lineup

2K Games has revealed all of the artists who will be performing on the NBA 2K22 soundtrack, which got a few people buzzing. According to the team behind it at 2K Beats, the goal of this is to take a new approach to introducing and incorporating music into the game, featuring artists such as Aitch, Freddie Gibbs, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion, Metro Boomin, Saweetie, Skepta, Smino, Travis Scott, and more. A new system called "First Fridays" will debut new usic for the game throughout the year as a new track will pop up on the first Friday of every new Season. Along with that, each update will feature a mix of established and new up-and-coming artists to support music discovery and growth within the game. More details on what will be included in each Season will be shared later in August. On top of that, they will be intorducing a new Producer Series will integrate a Beats Pack into the game for you to make your own music and possibly get it added into the game, which is set to drop on September 10th.

"Basketball and music are so intertwined and have become an integral part of our game," said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing for NBA 2K. "NBA 2K has become a global platform for music discovery and that continues with NBA 2K22. This year, we are creating a dynamic soundtrack, complete with early access to unreleased tracks, new artists, and opportunities for fans to become part of the experience and solidify their place in video game history." "We've built NBA 2K to be one of the gold standards for video game soundtracks," said David Kelley, Senior Manager, Partnerships & Licensing at 2K. "This year, the opportunity to evolve the experience for players by creating moments where we can debut and share incredible new music is another step toward how we are bringing together the real-world of basketball culture with our game through music, not only through well-known artists, but also providing our players an opportunity to get in the game and showcase their own talents."