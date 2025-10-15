Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: nba, NBA 2K26

NBA 2K26 Reveals Season Two Arriving This Friday

Before the 2025-2026 season of the NBA kicks off, NBA 2K26 will launch Season Two with new challenges and more to hype you up

Article Summary NBA 2K26 Season Two launches October 17, introducing new challenges and rewards for every mode.

MyCAREER features exclusive unlocks like mascots, vehicles, jerseys, and double rep events for NBA tip-off.

MyTEAM expands with NBA & WNBA cards, including Pink Diamond Chris Bosh as a top season reward.

Season 2 brings fresh Park arenas, special Halloween cosmetics, and a Greatest Hits music playlist.

2K Games has revealed the finer details of what's coming to NBA 2K26, as Season Two will launch later this week. Launching a few days ahead of the 2025–2026 NBA Season, the content focuses on the race for the Larry O'Brien Trophy, as you'll be presented with a number of challenges designed to keep you competitive and sharpen your skills, as you follow the footsteps of cover stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Angel Reese, and Carmelo Anthony. Enjoy the trailer and the dev notes below as the season will launch on October 17, 2025.

NBA 2K26 – Season Two

MyCAREER: In MyCAREER, players can step under the bright lights of an NBA arena and make their mark. This Season offers rewards including the level 18 Low Rider Car, Denver Nuggets Mascot 'Rocky' at level 19, Max +2 Badge Perk at level 30 and 35, Gilgeous-Alexander Backwards Jersey at level 37, and more. In celebration of NBA tip-off, players can also participate in the Wear & Earn event on Monday, October 20, earning a 2XREP bonus by wearing their favorite NBA jersey around The City.

The Park is moving to new heights this season, relocating from its grounded setting to the stunning City Heights, a dynamic rooftop court. Players can squad up with friends and rise above the competition in this elevated new venue designed for high-flying dunks. MyTEAM: Season 2 expands MyTEAM with more NBA and WNBA cards to collect and compete with. This season features new rewards, including an 85 OVR Shaedon Sharpe evo card, an Amethyst Goran Dragić, a Diamond Joe Johnson, a Pink Diamond Courtney Vandersloot, and players who reach level 40 will attain a Pink Diamond Chris Bosh (Miami Heat). Players can also earn Game Changer cards, MTP, and a 90+ OVR premium pack as they climb through the Season Rewards track.

