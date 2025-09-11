Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Neon Inferno, Retrowave, Zenovia Interactive

Neon Inferno Release Date Pushed Back To November

The develoeprs behind Neon Inferno decided to push the game's release date back to November, but not to do more work on the game

Article Summary Neon Inferno release date delayed from October to November by Zenovia Interactive and Retrowave.

Game set in a dystopian future New York City ruled by rival criminal syndicates and corrupt police.

Unique side-scroller and gallery shooter gameplay with both foreground and background action.

Features include classic 32-bit pixel art, atmospheric soundtrack, two-player co-op, and arcade challenge.

Indie game developer Zenovia Interactive and publisher Retrowave announced that Neon Inferno has had its release date pushed back by a month. The team took to social media and more to let players know the game would no longer be coming out this October, and in fact, would now be released on November 20, 2025. The push had nothing to do with development, as they stated the game is pretty much finished. But had more to do with the fact that the Fall had become so stacked, they needed to push back. And honestly, you can trace that back to Hollow Knight: Silksong's impromptu release date, forcing others to push their release dates back, as we see the ripple effect continue.

Neon Inferno

Three decades from now, New York City is at war with itself. A war with no battlefield: criminal syndicates control four of its five boroughs, fighting each other and the corrupt NYPD in a vicious struggle for supremacy. Into this dystopia steps a fledgling crime family trying to secure their place, striving for power just as everyone else. You are their deadliest weapon. As an assassin, your missions will take you through every area of this hyper-metropolitan sprawl: from the impoverished battle-torn slums of the Bronx, where the police and the gangs wage vicious war covering entire neighborhoods in flame, to the walled neon gardens of Inner Manhattan, where the upper-class and the lawmakers idle away their time enjoying the fruits of high culture, blissfully shielded from the chaos and the agony of the outside world — for now.

Shoot close, aim far: A dynamic blend of side-scroller and gallery-shooter, where the action takes place in both foreground and background (like playing Contra and Wild Guns at the same time).

A dynamic blend of side-scroller and gallery-shooter, where the action takes place in both foreground and background (like playing Contra and Wild Guns at the same time). Glorious 32-bit style: A sci-fi cityscape rendered in beautiful pixel art and backed by an evocative soundtrack.

A sci-fi cityscape rendered in beautiful pixel art and backed by an evocative soundtrack. Two-player co-op: With danger lurking around every street corner, wouldn't you be better off with a friend?

With danger lurking around every street corner, wouldn't you be better off with a friend? Satisfying arcade challenge: Enjoy a playthrough on an easier mode… or put your skills and resilience to the test with the 1-credit-clear Arcade Mode!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!