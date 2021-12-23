NES Retro Title Copper Jacket Is Fully Funded Via Crowdfunding

Monsoon Studios announced today they have received full funding for their upcoming NES retro release called Copper Jacket. The game officially raked in over $16k on Kickstarter, giving them the chance to produce this 16-bit title on a cartridge, complete with the box and instruction pamphlet for the total retro vibe. Now it's just a matter of waiting for the team to produce it and put the game out on the market. You can find out more about it below and check out the latest trailer for it.

Alert! Your former boss — Commander Zaslavsky — has kidnapped your wife-to-be in an attempt to make you do his dirty work. Your mission is to defeat this sinister commander and rescue the love of your life. Your best mate, Anatoly, has agreed to help you on your mission. You may really need his help as the journey will be rife with many challenges and obstacles to overcome. Zaslavsky has many men under his command as well as many war machines at his disposal. You must navigate through his defenses to reach his command center that rests atop a snowy mountain – it is here in which your beloved one is being held hostage. In addition to overseeing a powerful army, Zaslavsky is rather manipulative, so you should be cautious if he tries to communicate with you on your radio.

In Copper Jacket, your former boss (Commander Zaslavsky) has kidnapped your wife-to-be in an attempt to make you do his dirty work. Your mission is to defeat this sinister commander and rescue the love of your life. Step into the action-packed game as a renegade combat expert who sports a military-grade rifle and carries with him a lot of heavy bombs. With Copper Jacket being completed and working physical prototypes have been produced, players can enjoy up to 2 simultaneous players, 5 worlds with 13 levels, fight lots of enemies and upgrade weapons. This is a challenging game, so be ready for a fight! Also, this game has been designed to play on NTSC systems, but may function on PAL systems; that said, no official PAL tests have been conducted. If you plan to buy for PAL please be aware of this. As for console testing, tests have been done on both original and top-loader NES consoles.