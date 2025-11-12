Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Neverwinter, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, Cryptic Studios, d&d

Neverwinter Announces Red Harvest Part II – The Soul Collector

Neverwinter is delving back into the chaose of teh Red Harvest, as Part II – The Soul Collector will arrive in two weeks

Article Summary Neverwinter: Red Harvest Part II – The Soul Collector launches soon with a new storyline in Thay.

Explore the Doomvault Remains and face the terrifying Necrotitan in new heroic encounters.

Challenge Szass Tam in the Soul Harvest trial with three difficulty modes for all adventurers.

New BattlePass, companions, artifact weapons, and returning events offer fresh rewards and content.

Arc Games and Cryptic Studios revealed the next major addition to Neverwinter, as we're getting Red Harvest Part II – The Soul Collector. A continuation of the previous storyline that was one of the more popular in recent memory, this new module will take players deeper into the heart of Thay with their fight against Szass Tam's "dark, undead monstrosities and twisted experiments." We have all the details below of what players will see in this new addition, as it all arrives on November 25, 2025.

Neverwinter: Red Harvest Part II – The Soul Collector

Despite the successful uncovering of [KC4] Szass Tam's plans for deification and rescuing the captured Celestial, the Lich has struck back and lashed out at the fleeing members of the Resistance in Tyraturos. Teaming up with Xuna, who seeks to rescue the missing Harper Tesser, the Hero of Neverwinter is tasked to return with Xuna to Tyraturos, rescue as many of the Resistance members as possible, and escort them to a place where they can continue their work. Szass Tam must be stopped before he completes his Ritual of Ascendency!

New Adventure Zone – Doomvault Remains

Hiding out somewhere beneath Thaymount, right under Szass Tam's nose, Red Harvest II: The Soul Collector will allow players to explore what remains of Szass Tam's dreaded Doomvault. Explore abandoned vaults, caverns, and never-before-seen Doomvault laboratories where the red wizards continue to engage in disturbing magical research and experiment on the unwilling! Dive into exhilarating challenges, defeat Named Encounters to unlock a portal to a perilous battle royale-style arena where the true threat must be faced whilst avoiding a deadly storm that shrinks the safe ground beneath your very feet. Beat the greatest Heroic Encounter yet: while The Soul Collector presents six new Heroic Encounters, none are as menacing as Rise of the Necrotitan. Forged from the fused flesh of massive zombie hulks, this towering Undead Colossus looms over the battlefield. Hold back the Red Wizards and their thralls before the Necrotitan awakes and becomes your worst nightmare.

New Trial – Soul Harvest

As the conductor of Thay and the orchestrator of the Rebellion's demise attempts to ascend to godhood, it's up to you to finally bring Szass Tam's reign of terror to an end. Step into Szass Tam's extra-dimensional Dreamvault – a desolate void where three distinct biomes stand as a reflection of Tam's future domination of Faerün. Prepare for a high-stakes trial of coordination, strategy and endurance, where only teamwork can halt the ascension of the Arch-Lich Regent of Thay. With three difficulty levels, every adventurer can test their strength:

Normal Mode – Accessible to all and part of the Random Trial Queue.

Advanced Mode – A stepping stone for mid-level players looking to push their limits.

Master Mode – A relentless challenge for the most skilled adventurers, emphasizing mechanics over raw stats.

Returning In-Game Events

Winter Festival

Lunar New Year

Harvester of Nightmares

Hell's Pit

Coins of Waukeen

Additionally, Neverwinter: Red Harvest Part II – The Soul Collector offers a variety of in-game items, bundles and packs for sale, including:

New BattlePass: Bodies & Souls Three phases with nine milestones each, starting with Phase 1: What Lies Beneath New Companion, the spellcasting ratgeon Rattigan the Wise

Red Harvest Part II Bundles & Packs Keyring Bundle Campaign Head Start Pack Hotenow Campaign Module Repeat Purchase Pack

General Bundles & Packs The return of Artifact Weapons, introducing the first possibility to forge powerful, Celestial weapons that greatly boost your power Three new Combat Enchantments to be tried out and upgraded New sets of Armor, Shirts, Pants, Rings and other loot can be acquired by exploring the Adventure Zone and Trial



