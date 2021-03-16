Neverwinter: Sharandar Launches On Xbox & PlayStation Today

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios have released the first episode of Neverwinter: Sharandar onto box Xbox and PlayStation. The team has launched Episode 1: The Iron Tooth for everyone to play as it will bring you into the Mended Grove as you learn why the dead haunt the lands. We also learned today that the next episode in the module will be Episode 2: The Soul Keeper, and it will launch on PC on April 13th and on consoles on May 13th. You can read up more on the episode below as it is ready for everyone to play right now.

Across the three episodes of Neverwinter: Sharandar, players will need to face this ancient threat to bring peace back to Sharandar. While pushing back the darkness in each new episode, players will find that the land and story of Sharandar evolves. Each evolution will bring new features, including unique visual overhaul changes, added story content and characters, vast adventure zones, challenging heroic encounters and epic rewards. Episode 1: The Iron Tooth, introduces new and returning players to the Feywild lands of Sharandar, where they must head to the Ruins of Malabog to investigate the disappearance of an elven dignitary. With loutish creatures that will kill any foolish enough to enter the ruins, players need to join forces to successfully be Protectors of the Feywild and rise against the darkness. Episode 1: The Iron Tooth introduces plenty of playable content and exciting updates for players to explore. A full list of game features released with the first episode includes: Ruins of Malabog Adventure Zone – Explore the Ruins of Malabog, where the remnants of Malabog's army have joined forces with minions of the Annis Hag. Together, these brutal and murderous creatures have begun terrorizing the lands of Sharandar once again.

New Sharandar Social Hub – The Iliyanbruen elves of New Sharandar have taken the time after King Malabog's defeat to rebuild their stronghold, making it a haven for travelers and fey creatures alike.

Annis Hag Lair – The foul Annis Hag has made a lair for herself in the Ruins of Malabog. Do you dare enter its depth to confront this twisted Fey being?

Vault of Stars End-Game Dungeon – The Gloaming Court is ruled by the Queen of Air and Darkness, a formless entity of great power. But she keeps within the Vault of Stars a powerful magical item known as the Night Diamond. Could this be the key to defeating the hags?