Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Abiding Bridge, Bevel Bakery, EVO 2023, Just For Games, Sclash

New Fighting Game Sclash Will Release On PC During EVO 2023

A brand new fighting game called Sclash will be making its debut at EVO 2023, and will simultaneously release while the event is happening.

Just For Games announced this past week that they will be presenting a new fighting game called Sclash during EVO 2023, releasing the game for PC at the same time. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game has been developed by indie studio Bevel Bakery and is being co-published by Abiding Bridge. The concept behind the game is pretty simple as they have put together a fighting system that uses just three buttons and gives you the chance to take a victory in just a couple of moves. It's quick-paced and allows for several matches to happen in short order, with beautiful but simplified artwork that gives the game its own vibe. You can check out the trailer below as we wait to see it come out on August 4th for PC and all three major consoles.

"Sclash is an easy-to-pick-up but hard-to-master 2D samurai fighting game full of tension, where one hit is enough to kill. Play as a hand-drawn samurai in beautifully painted settings and fight your opponent in epic solemn duels where each move matters. Manage well your stamina, breath and take your time to land a deadly hit. Slash your way to victory! Choose between 5 characters and battle offline and online* in 16 beautiful stages to unlock 50+ skins for your samurai! Learn more about the fight between Aki and Natsu clans, and discover a story inspired by Japanese culture in the Story Mode. The fight starts as soon as you click play, how much faster can it get? With the stamina mechanic, fights are paced like solemn samurai duels where you have the time & space to think of your next actions. Feel the pressure rising with each move in tense one-hit battles set in gorgeous hand-drawn environments where every slash counts. With just three buttons and no combos, anyone can learn to play Sclash in five minutes (or less)."

