New Game Boy Color Game Dragonyhm Announced For Pre-Order

Incube8 Games has a new Game Boy Color title on the way as Dragonyhm is now available for pre-order, to ship next year.

Indie game developer Spacebot Interactive and publisher Incube8 Games revealed their latest game, Dragonyhm, will be coming out for the Game Boy Color next year. Continuing the awesome line of retro-made titles that you can absolutely play on the consoles if you still own them, this fantasy action title will take you on a journey that will quickly remind you of early '90s gaming. The team is selling it in three different ways. The first will be a Digital Edition, which is download only, for $15, while the second will be the physical Standard Edition for $60, which includes the cartridge, box, instruction manual, and stickers. However, if you want to go bold, the third Collectior's Edition, which is everything from the Standard Edition, but they have included the game's soundtrack, more stickers, a display piece for the cartridge, and pins. You can read more about the game and check out the trailer for it below, as it will be shipped out sometime in Q1 2024.

"Experience an epic tale set in a vivid fantasy world, all on your favorite retro handheld console! For a number of years after the age-old conflict with dragons came to a head, the people of Archend have enjoyed an era of peace. All was well until the esteemed dragon slayer Kurtis went missing, and the sealed dragons began to awaken. Play as Kris, son of the slayer, embarking on a quest to find him. Meet memorable characters while uncovering the rich history of Archend, and uncover a plot that threatens to destroy the kingdom! Explore, solve, and battle your way through this heroic adventure!"

Nine main dungeons in the game.

Several secret areas are hidden throughout.

A fully-fledged battle and leveling-up system.

Unlockable Golden Dragon modes that change the theme and difficulty of the game.

