Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hidalgo Code, Olaf and the Crowning Hangover

New Puzzle Adventure Olaf and the Crowning Hangover Announced

Olaf and the Crowning Hangover has been announced, with a free demo available on Steam as the game aims for release next Fall.

Article Summary Olaf and the Crowning Hangover is a comedic puzzle adventure with a free demo now available on Steam.

Play as Olaf, a hungover dwarf piecing together his wild night using a unique time-rewind mechanic.

Features retro pixel art, absurd fantasy humor, and reverse Sokoban-style brainteaser gameplay.

Restore chaos to order, mend broken objects, and enjoy witty dialogue in a vibrant fantasy world.

Solo Ukrainian indie game developer and publisher Hidalgo Code has revealed their first game, Olaf and the Crowning Hangover, with a free demo for you to try the game out. This is a comedic puzzle adventure game where you play the titular character, waking up from a hangover and trying to put together what happened to you the night before. The demo is available right now in Steam for you to try out, as the game is being planned for a Q3 2026 release.

Olaf and the Crowning Hangover

Olaf and the Crowning Hangover is a comedic puzzle adventure where you stumble through the aftermath of a wild, booze-filled night. With a pounding headache and no recollection of last night, Olaf must piece together what happened and set things right. To right Olaf's wrongs, you'll use a unique time-rewind mechanic that flips puzzle logic on its head. Instead of pushing crates, you're pulling events back into place: broken chairs mend themselves, spilt ale vanishes, and the world slowly returns to order one move at a time.

Sokoban, But In Reverse: In order to puzzle through the wreckage Olaf left behind, you'll need to do so by rewinding time. Restore objects, tidy up disasters, and uncover how Olaf's night spiralled out of control, one broken pub stool at a time.

In order to puzzle through the wreckage Olaf left behind, you'll need to do so by rewinding time. Restore objects, tidy up disasters, and uncover how Olaf's night spiralled out of control, one broken pub stool at a time. Right Olaf's Wrongs: In order to puzzle through the wreckage Olaf left behind, you'll need to do so by rewinding time. Restore objects, tidy up disasters, and uncover how Olaf's night spiralled out of control, one broken pub stool at a time.

In order to puzzle through the wreckage Olaf left behind, you'll need to do so by rewinding time. Restore objects, tidy up disasters, and uncover how Olaf's night spiralled out of control, one broken pub stool at a time. Dwarves, Black Humour & Absurd Fantasy: Expect witty dialogue, ridiculous situations, and a world where every problem has a solution… if you rewind far enough. Olaf has gotten himself in quite a pickle and with little memory of how it happened, his foggy memory and the recounts of those around him will shock even him.

Expect witty dialogue, ridiculous situations, and a world where every problem has a solution… if you rewind far enough. Olaf has gotten himself in quite a pickle and with little memory of how it happened, his foggy memory and the recounts of those around him will shock even him. Retro Pixel Charm: A colourful pixel art style that blends nostalgic looks with clever modern puzzle design. With about two hours of dwarven mayhem, puzzles, and absurd comedy, Olaf and the Crowning Hangover is for fans of sokoban-style brainteasers, fantasy humour, and games that don't take themselves too seriously.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!