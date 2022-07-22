New State Mobile Adds New Exhibit Hall Map In Latest Patch

Krafton Inc. has released a brand new patch for New State Mobile as they have dropped a new Exhibit Hall map for Team Deathmatch. Timed up to coincide with San Diego Comic-Con, this will put you in a 4v4 battle where you might normally see some kind of convention happening… if anything ever came here after whatever happened to this place. The official patch number is 0.9.35, and it also gives you some new toys to play with, such as the new MP-155 Ultima shotgun, several weapon customization options, Vol. 9 of the Survivor Pass (if you feel like buying it), and an overhaul to the Troi Extreme mode. We have the overview below along with a trailer showing off all the new stuff, but you can read the full patch notes here.

MP-155 Ultima + Customization Options: The new MP-155 Ultima is a 12-gauge shotgun that can provide an immediate advantage in close-quarters combat with its explosive and instant firepower. Various attachments can be housed on the gun including a scope, barrel and stock attachment slots for added damage and control. New gun customization options allow players to attach a full-auto trigger to the Ultima's C1 customizing slot to increase the fire rate at the cost of vertical recoil control, and an enhanced suppressor to the SKS's C2 customizing slot to increase damage and sound suppression at the cost of recoil control and the loss of a muzzle attachment. Finally, the AKM can now equip a grenade launcher when the grip slot is open through gun customization.

Survivor Pass Vol. 9: The July Update introduces a new Survivor Pass centered around Honey Becca from the New State faction in New State Mobile, also featured in the Troi vacation episode. Completing all story missions allows players to claim all of Honey's costumes and face skins for free. Players who made an upgrade to a Premium Pass can claim the 'Choco Vanilla' costume set, additional exclusive rewards and a faster progression path.

Troi Extreme Overhaul: Following community feedback, these changes to Troi Extreme quicken the overall tempo of the bluezone, which shortens the length of each match by two minutes and replaces existing airdrops with multi-drops. Additionally, items provided to players upon entering Troi Extreme have changed.