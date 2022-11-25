New State Mobile Receives Major Update For November

Krafton Inc. has released a massive new update for New State Mobile for the month of November as we see several changes and additions. Following a major maintenance overhaul, the team released this latest update with some cool new additions, as well as the Survivor Pass Vol. 13, which you can start playing through to earn exclusive rewards. We got the notes fo the latest update for you below as it is currently live in the game.

Chase the high score in the Shooting Gallery mode: This new addition to the game's Training Mode allows players to practice their shooting skills, while also competing to earn high scores and climb the leaderboard. When playing the Shooting Gallery mode, players can select their favorite weapon as they participate in three one-minute rounds. During each round, players will be tasked with destroying a variety of targets. Players can string together combos and earn additional points if they destroy targets quickly. As this season ends, rewards will be awarded to players based on their Shooting Gallery mode ranking.

Check Out The New State Mobile SL8 DMR: Players can now try out the new SL8 DMR, which uses 5.56mm ammunition. The SL8 is a stable weapon that has strong damage output and can be equipped with attachments to the barrel, scope, magazine, and stock. The SL8 can also be customized with a suppressor barrel for those who prefer a stealthier approach to combat. The suppressor barrel increases damage output and noise suppression at the cost of decreased recoil control and reduced muzzle slot availability.

Level up the new Survivor Pass Vol. 13 to earn exclusive items: The featured character of Survivor Pass Vol. 13 is GLC's Carrie Mcgrath. All players who complete the pass' story missions will be able to earn her face appearance for free. Those who upgrade to the Premium Pass will also receive Carrie Mcgrath's full costume set. As players continue to level up the Survivor Pass, additional awards will become available. Finally, players who purchase the Premium Pass can get New State Credits (NC) refunded when they reach a certain pass level.