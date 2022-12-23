New State Mobile Receives "Siege Mode In Latest Update

Krafton Inc. dropped a new update for New State Mobile today, as players can now explore a new "Siege Mode" option. Siefe mode is basically a chance for four players to team up and protect an area from a set of drones trying to capture it. They;ve also added the Station map to RDM, and added new items to ther Survivor Pass. We got the notes below from the devs and the video showing it off.

Protect the Blue Zone inhibitor against Androids in Siege Mode: The first PvE mode for New State Mobile, Siege Mode, is now available in New State Labs. Up to four players will have to strategically fight waves of AI Androids to protect the Blue Zone inhibitor. After the time limit of a phase expires, a new phase will begin and the Androids will become stronger than the previous phase. If a player is eliminated during a phase, they will redeploy after a brief waiting period – but be aware if all players are eliminated the Androids will win the game. Siege Mode will officially release following player feedback.

A light but deadly MCX customization option: A lightweight C2 customization option has been added to the MCX. The MCX's firing sound decreases and aim down sight speed increases with the lightweight technology equipped.

A lightweight C2 customization option has been added to the MCX. The MCX's firing sound decreases and aim down sight speed increases with the lightweight technology equipped. Survivor Pass Vol. 14 brings new exclusive items: The Survivor Pass Vol. 14 introduces Red of the Justice faction! Players can check out the origin story of the French character and the Justice faction through the story missions available each week. Players who complete all story missions can earn Red's facial cosmetic for free.