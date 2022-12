New State Mobile Receives "Siege Mode In Latest Update

Krafton Inc. dropped a new update for New State Mobile today, as players can now explore a new "Siege Mode" option. Siefe mode is basically a chance for four players to team up and protect an area from a set of drones trying to capture it. They;ve also added the Station map to RDM, and added new items to ther Survivor Pass. We got the notes below from the devs and the video showing it off.

